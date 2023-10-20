UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $875,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Mizuho decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.70.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $528.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $489.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

