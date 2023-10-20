Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 8.3% After Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $26.76. Approximately 3,001,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 7,975,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

Specifically, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 20,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $652,824.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,040,301.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 867,576 shares in the company, valued at $26,070,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 20,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $652,824.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,040,301.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,381. 18.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 11th. Compass Point increased their price target on Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Upstart from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Upstart Stock Down 6.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 38.15% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $135.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 0.9% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Upstart by 104,187.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,890,245 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth $1,753,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 981.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

