Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,761,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.58% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $204,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,049,000 after buying an additional 868,250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,612,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,802,000 after buying an additional 193,729 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,999,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,435,000 after buying an additional 48,658 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.30. 942,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,523. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $56.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.