Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,680,000 after buying an additional 283,105 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $389.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,605,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $402.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.13 and a twelve month high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

