Vision Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHX stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.06. 335,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.07.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.