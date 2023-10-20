Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Watsco worth $24,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,021,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Watsco by 3.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 34,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 58.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Down 0.4 %

Watsco stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $352.42. The company had a trading volume of 183,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,512. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.54 and a 12-month high of $406.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.51.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WSO shares. Mizuho started coverage on Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.78.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

