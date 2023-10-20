WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,723,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 302% from the previous session’s volume of 429,031 shares.The stock last traded at $36.69 and had previously closed at $37.08.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEM. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 83,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 30,770 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,913,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. 59.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

See Also

