Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Price Down 6.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Wolfspeed traded as low as $31.82 and last traded at $31.86. 1,923,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,842,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 633,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,148,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Wolfspeed by 5.9% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Wolfspeed by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.90.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 35.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

