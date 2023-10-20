WOW-token Price Hits $0.0232 on Major Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $232.17 million and approximately $0.91 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003465 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000490 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005498 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- TBCC (TBCC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000092 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.