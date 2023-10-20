WOW-token Price Hits $0.0232 on Major Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $232.17 million and approximately $0.91 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02321704 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

