Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,080,418 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 462,144 shares.The stock last traded at $33.86 and had previously closed at $34.10.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.47.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 54,246 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 375,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,216,000 after buying an additional 105,603 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,308,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,470,000 after acquiring an additional 228,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3,648.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the period.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

