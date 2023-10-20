XYO (XYO) Reaches Market Cap of $38.96 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $38.96 million and approximately $417,325.95 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014314 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,492.85 or 1.00051621 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012563 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00290552 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $399,224.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.