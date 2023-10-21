1,327,337 Shares in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Purchased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,327,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.99% of Necessity Retail REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTL. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 129,944 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 54,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance

NASDAQ:RTL remained flat at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.66.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

