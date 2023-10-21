1,976 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,197,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,623,397. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 41.42%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

