Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,941 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.6% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $229,111,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $1,893,715,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,108,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,954 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.78. 11,517,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,159,546. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $167.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Abbott Laboratories

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.