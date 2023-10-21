Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.42-$4.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.42-4.46 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.47.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $96.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 12.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 333 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

