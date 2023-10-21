Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.04

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.04 and traded as low as $7.30. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 363,966 shares traded.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.