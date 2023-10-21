Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.04

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.04 and traded as low as $7.30. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 363,966 shares traded.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,443,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,144,000 after purchasing an additional 96,384 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,183,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after purchasing an additional 130,747 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 708,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 47,514 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 656,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 24,116 shares during the period.

