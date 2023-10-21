Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.88

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and traded as high as $23.00. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 15,690 shares trading hands.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54.

Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 22.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 701,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 130,844 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 556,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 270,399 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 62.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 247,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 94,998 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,434,000. 34.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

