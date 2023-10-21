Adshares Hits Market Cap of $18.81 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $18.81 million and approximately $68,151.15 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001157 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001375 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000947 BTC.
About Adshares
ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares' total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,752,308 coins.
The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.
Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.
The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”
Buying and Selling Adshares
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.
