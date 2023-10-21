Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 567,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 52,065 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $64,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 60.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 10,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $571,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $101.81. The company had a trading volume of 61,317,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,800,748. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

