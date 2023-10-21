AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $76.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average is $75.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

