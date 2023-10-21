aelf One Day Volume Hits $2.67 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $233.76 million and $2.67 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001391 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001570 BTC.

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 672,988,793 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

