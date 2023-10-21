Aion Achieves Market Cap of $2.26 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $433.83 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00043236 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00142676 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00040478 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 76% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018098 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00022073 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003371 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

