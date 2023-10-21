Aion (AION) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.26 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $448.86 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00044201 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00140691 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00040345 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 76% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018024 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00021670 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003448 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

