Aion Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, Aion has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $452.44 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Memetic (MEME) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00043236 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00141841 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00040672 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 75.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018130 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00022160 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003384 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

