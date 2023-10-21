Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Stock Position Decreased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,270,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285,000 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies makes up approximately 6.0% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.92% of Albertsons Companies worth $114,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,170,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,192,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth $2,140,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,273,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.27. 1,975,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,361. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

