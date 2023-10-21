American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 22.68%.

American National Bankshares Trading Down 5.7 %

AMNB stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $392.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. American National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $43.94.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American National Bankshares in a report on Saturday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.