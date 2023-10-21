American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 22.68%.

American National Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $36.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $392.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. American National Bankshares has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $43.94.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American National Bankshares in a report on Saturday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American National Bankshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.