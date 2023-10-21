Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.51

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.51 and traded as low as C$0.48. Americas Silver shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 69,959 shares trading hands.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Americas Silver from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.
Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.78 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
