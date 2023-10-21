Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.83.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.6 %

AMGN stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,455,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.31. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

