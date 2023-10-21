Analyzing ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) and GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX)

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) and GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of ImmuCell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of GB Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of ImmuCell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ImmuCell and GB Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell -38.36% -20.51% -13.49% GB Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell 0 0 0 0 N/A GB Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ImmuCell and GB Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ImmuCell and GB Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell $18.57 million 2.05 -$2.49 million ($0.78) -6.30 GB Sciences N/A N/A N/A ($0.30) -0.03

GB Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ImmuCell. ImmuCell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GB Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GB Sciences beats ImmuCell on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus. The company also provides California Mastitis Test that is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic; and Dual-Force First Defense, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. In addition, it is involved in developing Re-Tain, a Nisin-based intramammary treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows. It sells its products through animal health distributors. ImmuCell Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

About GB Sciences

GB Sciences, Inc., a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines. The company offers cannabinoid-inspired medicines and complex therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market. Its intellectual property covers a range of medical conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, chronic pain, COVID-related cytokine release syndrome, depression/anxiety, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc. in October 2016. GB Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

