Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Apogee Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Apogee Enterprises has a payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $42.16 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $930.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $353.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.19 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $101,677.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,333.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2,523.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 248,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after buying an additional 205,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after buying an additional 182,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,077,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,552,000 after buying an additional 149,438 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

