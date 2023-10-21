Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.05 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $305,289.36 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00032036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00022120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

