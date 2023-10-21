Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.05 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $301,702.56 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00032181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00022054 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00010775 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

