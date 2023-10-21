AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCXW) and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Head-To-Head Analysis

AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AppTech Payments and Appian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AppTech Payments alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppTech Payments N/A N/A N/A Appian -31.11% -112.32% -25.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AppTech Payments and Appian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppTech Payments $446,000.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A Appian $467.99 million 6.41 -$150.92 million ($2.17) -18.92

Analyst Recommendations

AppTech Payments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Appian.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AppTech Payments and Appian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppTech Payments 0 0 1 0 3.00 Appian 2 2 3 0 2.14

AppTech Payments presently has a consensus price target of $0.80, indicating a potential upside of 52.38%. Appian has a consensus price target of $47.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.10%. Given AppTech Payments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AppTech Payments is more favorable than Appian.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.2% of Appian shares are held by institutional investors. 43.6% of Appian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AppTech Payments beats Appian on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppTech Payments

(Get Free Report)

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant services offer financial processing for businesses to accept cashless payments, such as credit cards, automatic clearing house, and wireless payments. The company's merchant services software offers integrated solutions, such as data encryption, payment tokenization, issuing banking authorization, and the creation of white-label and merchant-specific mobile applications for friction less digital and mobile payment acceptance, including acceptance of alternative payment methods, as well as multi-use case, multi-channel, API-driven, and account-based issuer processing for card, digital tokens, and payment transfer transactions. It is developing mobile payment platform relies on SMS text messaging. The company was formerly known as AppTech Corp. and changed its name to AppTech Payments Corp. in December 2021. AppTech Payments Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations. The company also offers professional and customer support services. It serves to financial services, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, telecommunications, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.