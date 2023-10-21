Aragon (ANT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $209.26 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Aragon token can now be bought for $4.85 or 0.00016182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $209.26 million and $6.04 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Aragon

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,175,766 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars.

