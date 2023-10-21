Arbitrum (ARB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.07 Billion

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002795 BTC on major exchanges. Arbitrum has a market cap of $1.07 billion and $134.09 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.80821835 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 546 active market(s) with $138,745,998.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

