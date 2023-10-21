Ardor (ARDR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $137.84 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 28% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. Ardor has a market capitalization of $94.17 million and $137.84 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0943 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00032128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00022066 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00010727 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

