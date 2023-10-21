Ardor Market Capitalization Tops $94.39 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 42.2% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0945 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $94.39 million and $165.53 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00032202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00022108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00010795 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

