Ark (ARK) One Day Volume Tops $7.53 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $80.45 million and $7.53 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002234 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001870 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002888 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 176,396,578 coins and its circulating supply is 176,397,360 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

