Ark Price Hits $0.46 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $80.51 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002216 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001864 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002878 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003203 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 176,392,978 coins and its circulating supply is 176,392,860 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

