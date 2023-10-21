ASD (ASD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.62 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last week, ASD has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0534 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $35.28 million and $1.62 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014790 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,107.07 or 1.00001766 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012441 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002112 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05148332 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,569,959.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.