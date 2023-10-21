Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $259.94

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.94 and traded as low as $234.22. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $235.00, with a volume of 225,365 shares trading hands.

ASHTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 450 ($5.50) to GBX 500 ($6.11) in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,200 ($75.73) to GBX 6,300 ($76.95) in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 445 ($5.44) to GBX 480 ($5.86) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.45.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group plc will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $3.35 per share. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

