Atlas Mara (LON:ATMA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Atlas Mara Limited (LON:ATMA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Atlas Mara shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,117,326 shares.
Atlas Mara Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £109,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.07.
About Atlas Mara
Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas Mara
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Mara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Mara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.