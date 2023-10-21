Avalanche (AVAX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $172.16 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $9.64 or 0.00032213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.42 billion and $172.16 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00022138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,335,599 coins and its circulating supply is 354,959,419 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

