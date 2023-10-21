Avalanche Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $177.49 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $9.64 or 0.00032155 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.42 billion and approximately $177.49 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00022105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,358,367 coins and its circulating supply is 354,982,187 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.