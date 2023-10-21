Avalanche Price Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.45 billion and $168.39 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $9.71 or 0.00032260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00022063 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00010779 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002813 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,335,523 coins and its circulating supply is 354,959,343 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

