Avestar Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,083 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.67. 7,823,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,555,976. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average is $108.66. The firm has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.24 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,342 shares of company stock worth $10,905,321. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

