Avestar Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit stock traded down $14.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $506.81. 1,873,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,978. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

