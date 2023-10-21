Avestar Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,944 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 1.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $10,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,020 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,211,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,204,000 after purchasing an additional 273,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,598,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,770 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 263,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,577,000 after purchasing an additional 377,998 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,121. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

