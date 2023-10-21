Axie Infinity (AXS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35.38 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $629.60 million and approximately $35.38 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $4.46 or 0.00014832 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,312,028 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 141,312,028.2653294 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.25588004 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 365 active market(s) with $35,951,625.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

